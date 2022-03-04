UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Believes Deal On JCPOA Can Be Reached Within Days If Iran Shows 'Seriousness'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The United States believes that a deal on mutual return to the Iran nuclear deal can and should be struck within days if Tehran demonstrates a serious approach, Department of State deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Thursday.

"If Iran shows seriousness, we can and should reach an understanding on mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA within days," Porter told a press briefing.

