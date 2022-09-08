UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North Korea To Use Them In Ukraine

State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North Korea to Use Them in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The United States believes that Russia is acquiring ammunition from North Korea to use it in Ukraine, Department of State spokesman Vedant Patel said on Wednesday.

"We believe the Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for use on the battlefield in Ukraine," he told a briefing.

On Tuesday, the United States said that it sees indications that Russia approached North Korea in order to purchase ammunition.

US media also reported, citing Biden administration officials, that Moscow is looking to buy missiles and artillery shells from Pyongyang.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia has denied the claim.

North Korea is one of several states to have recognized the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Pyongyang has also negotiated with Donetsk People's Republic officials about providing workers to help with rebuilding efforts, according to DPR head Denis Pushilin.

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Pyongyang Buy Luhansk Donetsk United States North Korea

