State Dept. Calls for Dialogue After Angolan Opposition Rejects Election Results

The United States is closely following the electoral process in Angola and calls for dialogue after opposition disputed preliminary election results, the State Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The United States is closely following the electoral process in Angola and calls for dialogue after opposition disputed preliminary election results, the State Department said on Monday.

"We call on all parties to express themselves peacefully and to resolve any grievances in accordance with applicable legal processes under Angolan law," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in a statement.

The Biden administration will continue to closely follow the electoral process, he added, noting "the broad participation of Angolans in the August 24 elections."

The ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola claimed victory in the August 24 election. However, the opposition has rejected the results.