UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Calls For Dialogue After Angolan Opposition Rejects Election Results

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 07:30 PM

State Dept. Calls for Dialogue After Angolan Opposition Rejects Election Results

The United States is closely following the electoral process in Angola and calls for dialogue after opposition disputed preliminary election results, the State Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The United States is closely following the electoral process in Angola and calls for dialogue after opposition disputed preliminary election results, the State Department said on Monday.

"We call on all parties to express themselves peacefully and to resolve any grievances in accordance with applicable legal processes under Angolan law," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in a statement.

The Biden administration will continue to closely follow the electoral process, he added, noting "the broad participation of Angolans in the August 24 elections."

The ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola claimed victory in the August 24 election. However, the opposition has rejected the results.

Related Topics

Election United States Angola August All Opposition

Recent Stories

Every 4th UK Citizen Not Planning to Turn on Heati ..

Every 4th UK Citizen Not Planning to Turn on Heating in Winter Due to High Price ..

52 seconds ago
 Rafiullah takes charge as Lahore Arts Council exec ..

Rafiullah takes charge as Lahore Arts Council executive director

4 minutes ago
 DUH providing free healthcare facilities to flood ..

DUH providing free healthcare facilities to flood affected people

4 minutes ago
 Siraj ul Haq stresses to shun political difference ..

Siraj ul Haq stresses to shun political differences, to collectively work for fl ..

4 minutes ago
 Beijing Says US Deliberately Undermines Stability ..

Beijing Says US Deliberately Undermines Stability in Taiwan Strait by Sending Wa ..

4 minutes ago
 Police to donate 2-day salary for flood victims: I ..

Police to donate 2-day salary for flood victims: IGP

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.