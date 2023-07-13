State Dept. Calls Subpoena for Blinken Over China 'Unfortunate, Unproductive'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Wednesday that the issuance of a subpoena for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over China is "unfortunate and unproductive" as the department is in touch with lawmakers on the issue.

"We think it's unfortunate and unproductive that they issued this subpoena while we were in conversations with them," Miller said during a press briefing. "I would just say to the underlying claim that I've seen the committee and other members on the Hill make about our actions with respect to the PRC (the People's Republic of China), we have done more to counter the PRC than any administration.

"

Earlier in the day, The Hill reported that US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul has subpoenaed Blinken for documents related to sanctions on China amid media reports that the State Department held back on new measures on Beijing in an effort to improve relations between the countries.

Blinken must provide documents and communications related to proposed sanctions on China and conversations about their roll out by July 17, the report said.