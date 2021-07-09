WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The US State Department said on Thursday it cannot confirm that an American national is among those detained over the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise.

"I am not in a position to confirm that because the Haitian authorities, of course, are leading this investigation," State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters.

"It is still early days, we are aware of the reports of the arrests that have taken place, but I would need to refer to the Haitian authorities for any details."