WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Wednesday said he cannot confirm that no European allies have submitted a proposal to the United States for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

"I can't confirm that," Miller said during a press briefing.

Miller deferred the question to the Pentagon to talk specifically about training, however, the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on this matter.

On Tuesday, US media reported that the United States is still awaiting its European allies to finalize their plan for training Ukrainian pilots to use F-16 fighter jets, which Washington will have to approve before the program can begin.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday that Ukrainian pilots would begin training on US-made F-16 fighter jets in August.

In mid-July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would lead to a further escalation in the conflict because the aircraft have a modification that makes them nuclear-capable and represent a direct threat to Russia.