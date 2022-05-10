UrduPoint.com

State Dept. 'Certain' That Kremlin Will Respond To US Sanctions On Russian TV Channels

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The State Department spokesman expressed confidence on Monday that the Kremlin will respond to US sanctions on Russian tv channels.

On Sunday, the Biden administration said Russia's Channel One, Rossiya-1, and NTV will no longer have access to US equipment and ad money.

"We know the Kremlin often takes part in moral equivalents. I am somewhat certain they might seek to do so here, but there is no equivalent between what these stations do and what US-funded outlets do around the world," Ned price told a briefing.

