State Dept. Condemns American Reporter's Sentencing In Myanmar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The United States denounces the decision of Myanmar authorities to sentence American journalist Danny Fenster, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement on Friday.

A military court in Myanmar has sentenced Fenster to 11 years in prison, according his lawyer.

"The United States condemns this decision. We are closely monitoring Danny's situation and will continue to work for his immediate release," Price said.

He called the ruling an unjust conviction of an innocent person.

Fenster, 37, worked as managing editor of the Frontier Myanmar news magazine and was detained on May 24 at Yangon International Airport as he attempted to board a plane to leave the country.

Media reported in June that Fenster appeared before a special court in Yangon's Insein Prison to face charges under a law that criminalizes encouraging dissent against the Myanmar military.

On February 1, the military seized control of Myanmar in a coup that prompted nationwide protests. The military justified their action by alleged election fraud blamed on civilian government leaders and promised to transfer power after new elections are held.

