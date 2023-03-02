State Dept. Confirms Exchange of Diplomatic Note With Russia on New START

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The US State Department confirmed on Wednesday that there has been an exchange of a diplomatic note with Russia on the New START Treaty.

"I can confirm there has been an exchange of diplomatic note between Russia and the United States," spokesperson Ned price said during a press briefing, when asked about whether he can confirm that Russia handed a note to Washington about suspending its participation in the treaty.

Russia handed the note to the United States on February 28, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that suspends Russia's participation in New START.