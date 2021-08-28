State Dept. Confirms Taliban Asked US to Keep Diplomatic Presence in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) are interested in seeing a US diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after Washington's withdrawal of August 31, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"We have heard the same thing from the Taliban privately that they have been saying publicly that they want embassies to remain open," Price said during a press conference. "They [Taliban] have made very clear to us in our communication, they would like to see an American diplomatic presence remain."