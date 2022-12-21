UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Confirms Taliban Release Of Two US Citizens In 'Gesture Of Good Will'

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 01:00 AM

State Dept. Confirms Taliban Release of Two US Citizens in 'Gesture of Good Will'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The US State Department confirmed on Tuesday that two American nationals have been released by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) in a "gesture of good will."

"This was not part of any swap of prisoners or detainees. There was no money that exchanged hands. We understand this, or at least the Taliban characterize this to us as a goodwill gesture," spokesperson Ned price said during a press conference.

The US welcomes their liberation but deplores that such a gesture was made on the same day the Ministry of Higher education of Afghanistan announced that women are to be prohibited from attending universities.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported that the Taliban had released two imprisoned American nationals. Both are on their way to Doha.

One of the Americans released by the Taliban is said to be filmmaker Ivor Shearer, who was arrested while filming in Kabul in August. The second American's identity was not released at the request of the family.

