WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) A US delegation recently visited the al-Hol refugee camp in northeast Syria to discuss repatriations and security matters, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

The Al-Hol camp houses some 50,000 refugees, mostly Iraqis and internally displaced persons from Syria, the majority of which are women and children from families of fighters of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).

"So, I can confirm, as you likely saw that a US interagency delegation, including State Department officials, visited al-Hol to discuss repatriations, assistance and security needs in northeast Syria with local authorities and partners on the ground," Price said during a press briefing on Monday.

The US government continues to encourage all countries with nationals in northeast Syria to repatriate their citizens and provide assistance to the northeast part of the country in order to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State.

The US government believes that repatriation is the only durable solution to the humanitarian and security situation in the region, Price said.

Earlier this year, the Syrian Democratic Forces under advise from the US-led Coalition disrupted a major network of the Islamic State and arrested dozens of operatives discovered within the al-Hol refugee camp.