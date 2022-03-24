State Dept. Confirms US Embassy in Russia Received List of Diplomats to Be Expelled

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The State Department confirmed that the US Embassy in Moscow received a list from the Russian Foreign Ministry of UUS diplomats considered persona non grata.

"We can confirm that the US Embassy received a list of diplomats declared 'persona non grata' from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 23," a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"This is Russia's latest unhelpful and unproductive step in our bilateral relationship. We call on the Russia government to end its unjustified expulsions of US diplomats and staff."

The spokesperson said that now is a critical moment for the United States and Russia to have the necessary diplomatic personnel in place to facilitate communication between both governments.