State Dept. Confirms US Official Visited Istanbul to Meet With Russian Interlocutors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The US State Department on Friday confirmed to Sputnik that a senior Biden administration official visited Istanbul to meet with Russian interlocutors to discuss a range of bilateral issues.

"We can confirm a senior official from the State Department is/was in Istanbul to meet with Russian interlocutors on a narrow set of bilateral issues, but Russia's war in Ukraine was not discussed," the US State Department said in a statement.