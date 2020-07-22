UrduPoint.com
State Dept. Confirms US Ordered Closure Of China's Consulate In Houston

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:45 PM

State Dept. Confirms US Ordered Closure of China's Consulate in Houston

The United States ordered China to close its consulate in the city of Houston in order "to protect American intellectual property," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday in a statement emailed to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The United States ordered China to close its consulate in the city of Houston in order "to protect American intellectual property," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday in a statement emailed to Sputnik.

"We have directed the closure of PRC Consulate General Houston, in order to protect American intellectual property and American's private information," the statement read.

The United States will not tolerate China's violations of its sovereignty and intimidation of Americans, Ortagus added, without providing details about any of the alleged breaches.

"President Trump insists on fairness and reciprocity in US-China relations," she said.

A State Department spokesperson told Sputnik in an emailed statement that China had been engaging in "massive illegal spying and influence operations" for years in the United States.

"These activities have increased markedly in scale and scope over the past few years," the spokesperson said on condition of anonymity.

Earlier in the day, China's Foreign Ministry's spokesperson,Wang Wenbin called on Washington to immediately reverse the decision, warning that Beijing would certainly retaliate if it failed to do so.

When asked to comment on media reports that documents were being burned in the courtyard of the Chinese consulate, Wang stated that the "the consulate general functions in a normal mode."

