WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The US has received Russia's written follow-up on the Biden administration's security proposals and will continue to consult allies including Ukraine to address these issues, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We can confirm we received a written follow-up from Russia. It would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we'll leave it up to Russia if they want to discuss their response. We remain fully committed to dialogue to address these issues and will continue to consult closely with our Allies and partners, including Ukraine," the spokesperson said on Monday.