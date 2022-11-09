UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Confirms US, Russia To Soon Hold New START Consultative Commission Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) State Department spokesperson Ned price confirmed on Tuesday that the United States and Russia will soon hold a New START bilateral consultative commission meeting.

"The BCC (Bilateral Consultative Commission) will meet in the near future," Price said during a press briefing.

In September, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the United States and Russia are currently discussing resuming inspections under the New START Treaty and plan to soon hold an in-person bilateral meeting of the consultative commission.

