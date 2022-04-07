State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Cooperation Line With Russia - Statement

The United States has suspended the communication channel used to cooperate with Russia on criminal ransomware actors amid Moscow's special operation in Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The United States has suspended the communication channel used to cooperate with Russia on criminal ransomware actors amid Moscow's special operation in Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Russian government is engaged in a brutal and unjustified war against Ukraine, so our channel on criminal ransomware actors is not active," the spokesperson said.

The White House on Thursday notified Russia that it was unilaterally closing the communication channel, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Oleg Khramov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.