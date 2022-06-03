State Dept Confirms US to Join Allies in Push for IAEA Resolution Urging Iran to Cooperate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The United States is planning to join the United Kingdom, France, and Germany in their push for an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) resolution calling on Iran to fully cooperate with the agency, the State Department confirmed on Thursday.

"We are currently consulting closely on the reports recently issued by the Director General (Rafael Grossi) in advance of the board of Governors meeting next week, and we can confirm that we plan to join the UK, France, and Germany and seeking a resolution focused on the need for Iran to fully cooperate with the IAEA," spokesman Ned price told a press briefing.