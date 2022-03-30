State Dept. Contradicts Itself, Welcoming Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From EU - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The US State Department, when welcoming EU members' decisions to expel Russian diplomats, contradicts Washington's statements about its commitment to diplomatic work, the Russian Embassy to the United States said.

"We regard (State Department spokesperson Ned) price's welcome of the decision to expel our employees as contradicting the statements of the US leadership about the commitment to diplomacy in resolving global problems," the embassy said on Telegram.