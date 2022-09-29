UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Declines Comment On CIA Allegedly Warning Berlin Of Nord Stream Attacks

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 01:20 AM

State Dept. Declines Comment on CIA Allegedly Warning Berlin of Nord Stream Attacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The State Department on Wednesday declined to comment on reports that the CIA had weeks ago warned Germany about possible attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.

"I'm not in a position to speak to any intelligence or any intelligence that may have been passed to Germany or any other ally," spokesman Ned price told a briefing.

On Tuesday, Spiegel reported that the United States had weeks ago tipped Germans off about potential attacks against the pipelines.

The CIA purportedly alerted Berlin well before the operator reported a drop in pressure in the pipelines this week, and Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions in the area.

A German government spokesperson has declined to comment on activities of foreign intelligence agencies.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said Wednesday it is investigating the pipeline blasts as an act of international terrorism. The country has requested a UN Security Council meeting on the issue.

More Stories From World

