State Dept. Declines Comment on Russia Releasing US Citizen Due to Privacy Considerations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The State Department said Thursday it is aware of reports of Russia releasing a US citizen from custody, but declined to comment further due to privacy considerations.

"We are aware of reports that a US citizen was deported after having been in Russian custody.

I am not in the position to discuss the particulars of this case due to privacy considerations," spokesperson Ned price told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson's office confirmed to Sputnik that Russia has released US Navy veteran Taylor Dudley from custody.

Dudley, 35, was reportedly detained by the Russian border patrol police in April 2022 after crossing from Poland into Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave region bordering Poland and Lithuania. The release took place following months of negotiations facilitated by Richardson.