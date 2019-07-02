State Dept. Declines to Comment on Proposal for US-Russia Prisoner Exchange - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The United States closely follows all instances of detained US citizens in Russia, but does not divulge the private diplomatic discussions about them, a US Department of State spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia is urging the United States to exchange imprisoned Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko for US citizens imprisoned in Russia.

"The US government continues to closely follow all cases of imprisoned US citizens in Russia.

We do not read out our private diplomatic discussions," the spokesperson said when asked to comment on the Russian proposal.

In 2011, a US court sentenced Yaroshenko to 20 years in prison for allegedly conspiring to smuggle drugs in the United States. Yaroshenko was captured in Liberia in 2010 and transferred to the United States without official extradition procedure, prompting protests from Russia.

Yaroshenko has repeatedly protested the conditions of his imprisonment, noting that his health has greatly deteriorated and saying they were tantamount to torture.