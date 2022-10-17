UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Declines To Comment On Reports US Asked Saudis To Delay OPEC Decision

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 11:32 PM

State Dept. Declines to Comment on Reports US Asked Saudis to Delay OPEC Decision

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Monday declined to comment on reports that the Biden administration asked Saudi Arabia to delay OPEC's oil production cuts by one month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Monday declined to comment on reports that the Biden administration asked Saudi Arabia to delay OPEC's oil production cuts by one month.

"As it relates to ... a specific request for any kind of delay, I don't have anything to offer on that," Patel said during a press briefing.

The Saudi government confirmed last week that the United States asked it to delay OPEC's decision on oil output cuts by a month, which is notably after US midterm elections.

Earlier this month, the Saudi-led OPEC+ group announced it would slash oil production by 2 million barrels of crude oil a day due to declining demand caused by a slowing global economy.

The United States in response to the decision said it would review its bilateral relationship with Saudi Arabia, but Riyadh underscored it did not aim to harm the United States with its decision, adding that it was solely based on economic forecasts.

