State Dept. Declines To Comment On Reports US Warned Ukraine Not To Sabotage Nord Stream

Published June 13, 2023

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Tuesday declined to comment on reports claiming the United States warned Ukraine not to sabotage Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines last year

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials, that the CIA warned Ukraine against sabotaging the pipelines after obtaining information about a Ukrainian plan to destroy part of the pipeline system.

"We're not going to comment on private diplomatic conversations that we have with Ukrainian officials with respect to the underlying question," Miller said when asked to confirm the reports about the United States allegedly warning Ukraine.

Miller explained that this matter is under investigation by a number of European governments and the United States will wait for the outcome of those investigations.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Dutch military intelligence officials notified the CIA in June 2022 that a Ukrainian sabotage team was seeking a yacht on the Baltic coastline to be used by a team of divers to plant explosives along the pipelines.

The tip prompted the CIA to deliver a message to Ukraine warning them against the sabotage, the report said.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. The pipelines were incapacitated by explosive devices in September 2022. US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh detailed the involvement of the US government in the attacks, based on information from a source familiar with the intricacies of planning and carrying out the attacks.

