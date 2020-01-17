UrduPoint.com
State Dept. Declines To Comment On Whether US Threatened E3 With Tariffs Over Iran

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 10:21 PM

State Dept. Declines to Comment on Whether US Threatened E3 With Tariffs Over Iran

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook in a press briefing on Friday declined to comment on whether the United States threatened the United Kingdom, France and Germany with auto tariffs if they did not invoke the dispute mechanism resolution in the Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook in a press briefing on Friday declined to comment on whether the United States threatened the United Kingdom, France and Germany with auto tariffs if they did not invoke the dispute mechanism resolution in the Iran nuclear deal.

"We don't comment on bilateral deliberations. Can't confirm or deny it," Hook said when asked about reports that the United States threatened the three European nations over the Iran policy.

Germany, France and the UK said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they were left with no choice but to trigger the dispute resolution mechanism in the 2015 deal, given Iran's reduction of its JCPOA obligations.

Earlier in the day, Russian Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the decision by the three European countries was a dangerous turn of events pressured by the United States.

Media reports suggest the move could eventually reimpose UN sanctions on Iran.

Under Article 36, if any party felt that commitments made under the nuclear pact were not being met it could refer the issue to the Joint Commission for resolution, which would have 15 days to come up with a solution.

