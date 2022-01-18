UrduPoint.com

A senior State Department official on Tuesday declined to provide an update on whether the United States will provide written responses to Russia's security proposals as requested by Moscow

"What I would share with you is to reiterate what Deputy Secretary (Wendy) Sherman said in Brussels which is we are prepared to continue to engage with Russia on security issues in a meaningful, reciprocal dialogue," the US official told a telephone briefing when asked if the US will provide written responses to Russia's proposals. "We will see this Friday if Russia is prepared to do the same. So really the focus right now, the next engagement with the Russians will be this in-person meeting between Secretary (Antony) Blinken and Foreign Minister (Sergey) Lavrov on Friday.

Lavrov said last week that the US and NATO are expected to give written responses to Russia's security proposals sometime this week.

Russia will decide on whether additional security talks with the US and NATO are necessary after reviewing the written responses, Lavrov said.

The US has accused Russia of troop build-up near the country's border with Ukraine and allegedly planning an invasion. Russia has dismissed the accusations and pointed to NATO's military activity near its borders and warned the alliance's actions are a threat to its national security.

The US and NATO held consultations with Russia earlier in January to discuss the Moscow-proposed mutual security guarantees in Europe.

