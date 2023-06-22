UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Does Not Think Biden's 'Dictator' Remark Needs Further Clarification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday he believes that US President Joe Biden's "dictator" remark regarding Chinese President Xi Jinping does not need further clarification.

"I do not think that the President's comments need to be clarified any further or to be interpreted any further," Patel told reporters.

On Tuesday, Biden said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not have all the information about the incident involving a Chinese balloon that the United States shot down in February, stating that it was a "great embarrassment for dictators."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Beijing had expressed a strong protest to Washington in connection with Biden's remark.

