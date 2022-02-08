State Dept. Expects Russia to Engage in Follow-Up Diplomacy After US Response

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The United States expects Russia to engage in follow-up diplomacy after Washington sent its response to Moscow's security proposals, Department of State spokesman Ned price told a briefing on Monday.

"It was also our understanding that once that did happen (Russia received the US response), that the Russians would be prepared to engage in follow-up diplomacy. The first step in that was receiving the Russian response which has not yet happened," Price said.