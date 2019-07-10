UrduPoint.com
State Dept Has Not Received Instructions To Cut Contacts With UK Ambassador - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The US State Department has not received any instructions from the White House to cut communications with the United Kingdom's ambassador to the United States after leaked diplomatic cables from the envoy described President Donald Trump as inept and incompetent, spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Monday.

Trump on Monday lashed back at UK Ambassador Kim Darroch, saying via Twitter that the diplomat had not served his country well and that Washington was not a "big fan" of his. Trump also said the US would cut off contact with Darroch, though the ambassador remains in his post.

Following Trump's tweet, the White House on Monday evening disinvited Darroch from a dinner for Qatar's visiting emir hosted by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, local media reported.

When asked whether the State Department has received any directives from the White House to sever ties with the envoy, Ortagus said, "No."

The spokesperson stressed that the State Department would continue to deal with any accredited individuals until it receives other guidelines from the White House or the president.

Trump on Tuesday took another shot at Darroch, calling him a "very stupid guy" and a "pompous fool."

On July 6, the Daily Mail newspaper published excerpts from confidential cables that the ambassador had sent to London and in which the diplomat described the White House as "uniquely dysfunctional" and warned that Trump could end up in "disgrace."

