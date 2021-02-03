State Dept. Hopes Russia Returns Detainees Whelan, Reed to US - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The US State Department hopes that Russia will return detained American citizens Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed to the United States, spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We continue to be seriously concerned over the treatment of American citizens Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed. Both men traveled to Russia as tourists, were arrested and were then convicted without credible evidence. We hope Russia will do the right thing and return them to their families in the United States," Price said.