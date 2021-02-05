UrduPoint.com
State Dept. In Response To Turkish Allegations Says US Had No Role In 2016 Attempted Coup

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The US State Department in response to Turkish allegations said the United States had no role in the attempted coup in the country in 2016.

"The United States had no involvement in the 2016 attempted coup in Turkey and promptly condemned it. Recent assertions to the contrary made by senior Turkish officials are wholly false," State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release on Thursday.

