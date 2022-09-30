UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Inspector General Says Launching Audit Of US Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The US State Department Office of Inspector General (OIG) is launching a project to audit the humanitarian assistance sent to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, the OIG said on Thursday.

"This project has two objectives: (First,) to describe the Department's humanitarian assistance response for people impacted by the situation in Ukraine and (second,) to determine whether the Department implemented Ukraine related humanitarian assistance in accordance with Department policies, guidance, and award terms and conditions to ensure funds achieve the intended objectives," the OIG said in a statement.

The United States has increased humanitarian funding for Ukraine by 79% between fiscal years 2021 and 2022, the statement said.

The increase in funding likewise increases interest in providing effective oversight of how the State department uses taxpayer funds, the statement added.

There were 17.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance as of August, according to the statement.

