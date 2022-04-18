UrduPoint.com

State Dept. May Be Unable To Cover Projected Costs Of Consular Operations - Report

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2022 | 08:29 PM

State Dept. May Be Unable to Cover Projected Costs of Consular Operations - Report

The US State Department may be unable to cover the projected costs of its consular affairs operations if revenues do not quickly rebound to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The US State Department may be unable to cover the projected costs of its consular affairs operations if revenues do not quickly rebound to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Monday.

"GAO modeled State's future consular fee revenue stream and costs through fiscal year 2026," the report said. "The modeling indicates that State's carryover balances will decline and likely will not meet the targeted threshold for the consular fee carryover balance in some fiscal years if fee revenue does not return to pre-pandemic levels in fiscal year 2022 and beyond.

"

The scenarios used pessimistic, neutral and optimistic revenue outlook projections based on historical consular fee revenue from fiscal years 2013 through 2020, the report said.

Even if consular fee revenue recovers to pre-pandemic levels in fiscal year 2023, the GAO said it estimated that the carryover balance was unlikely to meet the targeted threshold each year through fiscal year 2026.

The carryover balance would be $151 million in fiscal year 2026 - hundreds of millions of Dollars below the targeted threshold, the report said.

Related Topics

Gao May 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Three People Killed, 9 Injured After Swimming Pool ..

Three People Killed, 9 Injured After Swimming Pool Roof Collapses in China - Rep ..

2 minutes ago
 2700 profiteers fined in Ramadan

2700 profiteers fined in Ramadan

2 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm expected in north Balochist ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorm expected in north Balochistan, Punjab, KP, Kashmir, G-B

2 minutes ago
 Israel coalition faces new split over Jerusalem vi ..

Israel coalition faces new split over Jerusalem violence

2 minutes ago
 Chairperson NCSW, Gender Expert Group discuss futu ..

Chairperson NCSW, Gender Expert Group discuss future roadmap for ensuring Women

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Troops Hit Village With Cluster Munitions ..

Ukraine Troops Hit Village With Cluster Munitions to Push Back Russian Forces - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.