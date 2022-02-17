UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Mulling Response To Russia's 'Unprovoked' Expulsion Of Deputy Chief Of Mission

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 08:29 PM

State Dept. Mulling Response to Russia's 'Unprovoked' Expulsion of Deputy Chief of Mission

The United States considers Russia's expulsion of the deputy chief of the US mission to Russia, Bart Gorman, to be an "escalatory step" and is weighing a response, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The United States considers Russia's expulsion of the deputy chief of the US mission to Russia, Bart Gorman, to be an "escalatory step" and is weighing a response, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We can confirm that Russia expelled U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) to Russia Bart Gorman. DCM Gorman was the second-most senior official at U.S.

Embassy Moscow after the Ambassador and a key member of the Embassy's senior leadership team," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Russia's action against our DCM was unprovoked and we consider this an escalatory step and are considering our response."

Gorman had a valid visa and his service in Russia lasted less than three years, according to the statement.

The United States is calling on Russia to end its "baseless" expulsions of American diplomats and work productively to rebuild missions.

