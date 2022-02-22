State Dept. Official, Ex-Husband From Russia Sentenced for Citizenship Fraud - DOJ

A former married couple, a California woman and a Russian-born man, were sentenced to prison terms of 15 and 6 months respectively, for their involvement in a conspiracy to gain US citizenship by fraud, the US Department of Justice said Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) A former married couple, a California woman and a Russian-born man, were sentenced to prison terms of 15 and 6 months respectively, for their involvement in a conspiracy to gain US citizenship by fraud, the US Department of Justice said Tuesday.

"Laura Gallagher, 32, a Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State, and Andrey Kalugin, 36, originally of Russia, conspired to fraudulently obtain lawful permanent resident status and citizenship for Kalugin through his marriage to Gallagher," the Department of Justice press release said.

Prosecutors said the defendants met in law school in 2013 where Kalugin was studying in the US on a student visa. The visa was set to expire in July 2015 and the defendants married in June 2015 and applied for Kalugin to get a green card.

The pair moved from California to Virginia in March 2016 but split up soon after. Although they did not live under the same roof, they continued with the immigration process.

Gallagher and Kalugin provided false statements on an application and Kalugin also lied during an interview on February 5, 2018, with an adjudicating officer at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). After Kalugin received his citizenship, he used false information to apply for and receive US diplomatic and tourist passports. Not long after, Gallagher filed for divorce. The pair was convicted on September 10, 2021. The district court judge overseeing the trial ordered that Kalugin's naturalization status be revoked.