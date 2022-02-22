UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Official, Ex-Husband From Russia Sentenced For Citizenship Fraud - DOJ

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 11:08 PM

State Dept. Official, Ex-Husband From Russia Sentenced for Citizenship Fraud - DOJ

A former married couple, a California woman and a Russian-born man, were sentenced to prison terms of 15 and 6 months respectively, for their involvement in a conspiracy to gain US citizenship by fraud, the US Department of Justice said Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) A former married couple, a California woman and a Russian-born man, were sentenced to prison terms of 15 and 6 months respectively, for their involvement in a conspiracy to gain US citizenship by fraud, the US Department of Justice said Tuesday.

"Laura Gallagher, 32, a Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State, and Andrey Kalugin, 36, originally of Russia, conspired to fraudulently obtain lawful permanent resident status and citizenship for Kalugin through his marriage to Gallagher," the Department of Justice press release said.

Prosecutors said the defendants met in law school in 2013 where Kalugin was studying in the US on a student visa. The visa was set to expire in July 2015 and the defendants married in June 2015 and applied for Kalugin to get a green card.

The pair moved from California to Virginia in March 2016 but split up soon after. Although they did not live under the same roof, they continued with the immigration process.

Gallagher and Kalugin provided false statements on an application and Kalugin also lied during an interview on February 5, 2018, with an adjudicating officer at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). After Kalugin received his citizenship, he used false information to apply for and receive US diplomatic and tourist passports. Not long after, Gallagher filed for divorce. The pair was convicted on September 10, 2021. The district court judge overseeing the trial ordered that Kalugin's naturalization status be revoked.

Related Topics

U.S. Department Of State Russia Student Marriage Married Divorce Split Man Same Virginia February March June July September Visa Citizenship Women 2016 2015 2018 From Court

Recent Stories

Romania says could host 500,000 Ukraine refugees

Romania says could host 500,000 Ukraine refugees

28 seconds ago
 Biden Administration Discussing Russia Sanctions P ..

Biden Administration Discussing Russia Sanctions Package With Asian Nations - Re ..

30 seconds ago
 Putin Calls Ukraine Refusing to Join NATO Best Sol ..

Putin Calls Ukraine Refusing to Join NATO Best Solution

32 seconds ago
 Putin Says Kiev's Actions 'Killed' Minsk Agreement ..

Putin Says Kiev's Actions 'Killed' Minsk Agreements Long Before Recognition of L ..

33 seconds ago
 Punjab govt taking steps to provide facilities in ..

Punjab govt taking steps to provide facilities in nursing colleges, hostels: Yas ..

35 seconds ago
 PECA law to ensure substantive relief to cyber cri ..

PECA law to ensure substantive relief to cyber crime victims

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>