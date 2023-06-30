State Dept. OKs Possible Sale of 30mm Ammunition, Equipment to Taiwan Worth $440Mln - DSCA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The State Department has approved a possible $440 million sale of 30 mm ammunition and spare and repair parts for vehicles, weapons and other equipment to Taiwan, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States of 30 mm Ammunition and related equipment for an estimated cost of $332.2 million," the DSCA said in a statement.

Taiwan's request includes various unclassified 30 mm ammunition, including "30 mm High Explosive Incendiary-Tracer rounds, 30 mm multi-purpose rounds, and 30 mm training rounds," engineering and other technical services and other related equipment, the statement read.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States of a Blanket Order Cooperative Logistics Supply Support Arrangement (CLSSA) Foreign Military Sales Order II (FMSO II) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $108 million," the agency said in a separate statement, adding that this includes spare and repair parts for wheeled vehicles, weapons and other related equipment.

The agency noted that the proposed sale "will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States" and help "improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region," adding that the sale will "not alter the basic military balance in the region."