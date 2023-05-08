The United States does not condone the targeting of civilians in Russia or elsewhere, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday, commenting on Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov's threat to "keep killing Russians

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The United States does not condone the targeting of civilians in Russia or elsewhere, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday, commenting on Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov's threat to "keep killing Russians."

"We have been very clear that we do not condone the targeting of civilians whether that be in Russia or whether that be in Ukraine or in any part of the world, and that continues to be the case," Patel said, when asked to comment on Budanov's statements.

In an interview with Yahoo news published on Saturday, Budanov when asked about US intelligence reportedly attributing the August car-bomb assassination of Daria Dugina to the Ukrainian government, asked not to "continue with that topic.

" He added that all he would comment on is that Ukrainian forces "have been killing Russians" and "will keep killing Russians anywhere on the face of this world until the complete victory of Ukraine."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Budanov's statements confirm that Russian President Vladimir Putin was right to begin a special military operation in Ukraine.

Peskov said Budanov's "monstrous" words are a direct confirmation that the Ukrainian authorities are not "just a sponsor, but also an organizer of terrorist activity."

Russia expects other countries, including the United States, to react to and condemn Budanov's statements, the Kremlin said.