State Dept. On Georgia Protests Says US Has Tools To Take Action Over Human Rights Abuses

March 08, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday commenting on the current protests over the bill on foreign agents in Georgia that the United States has tools that would allow it to hold responsible anyone in any nation for violating human rights.

Georgian police earlier on Tuesday reportedly used tear gas on demonstrators protesting against a bill on foreign agents that is under consideration by parliament.

"We have a number of tools within our purview that would allow us to hold accountable anyone in any country around the world who is responsible for the suppression of what would otherwise be a universal human right," Price said at a press briefing.

