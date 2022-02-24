State Dept. on Nord Stream 2: No Sanctions Are Permanent, They Designed to Deter War

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Sanctions are specifically designed to change behavior, they are not permanent, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday, while commenting on whether the latest Nord Stream 2 sanctions are permanent.

"There is no sanction in any responsible sanctions program around the world that is permanent," Price stated. "This is not a policy to be purely punitive, this is a policy to change behavior, in this case this is a policy to deter a further Russian invasion of Ukraine, to deter a war, a bloody costly devastating war that would take place on European soil and would constitute the greatest threat to peace and security since the conclusion of World War 2, certainly since the end of the Cold War."