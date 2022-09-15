State Dept. on Possible Lavrov-Blinken Meeting in NY: No Business as Usual With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The US State Department said on Wednesday it cannot be business as usual with Russia, when asked about a possible meting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the UN General Assembly high-level week in New York.

"Our schedule is still coming together," spokesperson Ned price told a briefing. "What I can say at this point is that it is our firm belief that it cannot be business as usual with the Russian Federation."