State Dept On Possible Talks With Lavrov At G20: 'Cannot Be Business As Usual With Russia'
Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 12:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) State Department spokesperson Ned price when asked if there was a possibility of a meeting between the US and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the upcoming G20 summit said it cannot be business as usual with Moscow.
"It is our belief that it cannot be business as usual with the Russian Federation," Price told reporters.