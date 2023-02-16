State Dept. on Possible UN Probe: Up To Countries Where Nord Stream Blasts Occurred

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The decision on how to investigate the Nord Stream blasts rests with the countries on whose soil the incidents occurred, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said, when asked whether the United Nations should play a role in probing the suspected sabotage.

When asked whether the UN should play any role in the investigation, Price said: "This blast did not occur on US soil."

"I would leave it to our partners on whose territory, on whose soil ... this blast occurred to speak to the appropriate investigative mechanisms," Price said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday that the United Nations would need a mandate from its legislative body to investigate last year's blasts.

On September 26, three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were damaged after underwater blasts.

Last week, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report detailing how US Navy divers had allegedly planted explosives under the pipelines, which Norway activated three months later.

US President Joe Biden allegedly decided to sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines after more than nine months of secret discussions with his national security team, the report based on insider information from a source said.

The US government has repeatedly denied involvement in the blowing up of the Russian pipelines, while the Russian government has demanded an open investigation and called an emergency Security Council meeting next week.