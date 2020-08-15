UrduPoint.com
State Dept On Putin's Iran Online Summit Proposal: UNSC Best Place To Discuss Arms Embargo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The United States considers the UN Security Council the best place to discuss the arms embargo against Tehran, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Saturday, commenting on the proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold an online conference of leaders of the UNSC states, Germany, and Iran to discuss the Persian Gulf and Iran.

"The United States has for the last 19 months sought to foster dialogue and discussion with Russia and other Security Council members on extending the UN arms embargo.

Russia has repeatedly, and puzzlingly, claimed there is no legitimate basis to discuss extending the UN arms embargo at the UN Security Council and has refused to negotiate on any of the texts we proposed," the spokesperson said.

"The United States believes strongly that the Security Council is the best place to have discussions related to extending the UN arms embargo, and we have the benefit of 13 years of Security Council precedent on our side," the spokesperson added.

