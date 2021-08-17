State Dept. on Recognizing Taliban: US Still Reviewing What Transpired in Last 72 Hours

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The United States is still taking stock of what transpired in the last 72 hours in Afghanistan, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said when asked about Washington possibly recognizing a Taliban (banned in Russia) government.

"We are still taking stock of what has transpired over the past 72 hours and the diplomatic and the political implications of that," Price said on Monday.