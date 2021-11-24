State Dept on Russian Concerns of Military Drills Says US Stands for Rules-Based Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Tuesday that Washington is doing its utmost to reinforce rules-based system when asked whether Russia should feel intimidated by its military exercises.

"We stand up for the rules-based international order, that to us is what is important," Price said when asked whether Russia has any legitimate grounds to be feeling intimidated by US and NATO military exercises. "It is not that we have our sights on any particular country, it is that we are doing everything we can together with our allies, together with our partners to reinforce the rules based system and international order that has worked to the mutual benefit, mutual prosperity, security of the international community for the past 70 years or so.

"

Price said US military exercises are "routine and defensive in nature."

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, drew attention to the provocative nature of the exercises conducted by the United States and a number of its allies in the Black Sea.

Earlier in November, Putin said that The Russian Defense Ministry suggested that the country should hold a military exercise in the Black Sea in response to the actions of the United States, but he thinks it is unreasonable, and there is no need to accelerate tensions there. Putin added that Russia will not do anything more than "escort (foreign) planes and ships."