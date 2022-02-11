State Dept. Preparing US-Russian Meetings Including Between Biden, Putin - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) US diplomats are currently busy preparing for a number of potential meetings between American and Russian officials including between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, CNN reported on Friday.

The possible meetings also may be held between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov or lower-level meetings, the report said citing two department officials.

When asked about the preparations a State Department spokesperson said the US remains open to meeting again with the Russians and will continue to closely coordinate with allies, according to the report.

The White House announced earlier in the day that Biden will hold a telephone call later on Friday with a number of allies, including with the leaders of Germany and France as well as with the NATO and EU chiefs, to discuss the situation in Ukraine and tensions with Russia.

The situation regarding Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks with Washington, London and other NATO allies raising concerns about Russia's military build-up at the Ukraine border, saying Moscow is preparing an invasion.

Russia has said it has no plans to attack any country, including Ukraine, but has warned that NATO's plans to expand further eastward represent a threat to its national security.