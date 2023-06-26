Open Menu

State Dept. Refuses To Confirm If US Delaying Sanctions On Wagner After Mutiny

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 11:37 PM

State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanctions on Wagner After Mutiny

The State Department on Monday refused to confirm media reports that the United States had delayed new sanctions against private military company Wagner Group after its founder and leader launched a mutiny in Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The State Department on Monday refused to confirm media reports that the United States had delayed new sanctions against private military company Wagner Group after its founder and leader launched a mutiny in Russia.

When asked at a briefing whether he can confirm that the Treasury has decided to postpone sanctions against Wagner Group, spokesperson Matthew Miller said: "No. We never comment on the timing of sanctions, actions."

On Saturday, US media reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Washington was set to postpone new sanctions against Wagner.

