UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says Ambassador Tracy To Work With Russia To Potentially Resume Visa Issuance

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2023 | 02:20 AM

State Dept. Says Ambassador Tracy to Work With Russia to Potentially Resume Visa Issuance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) New US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy will be tasked with working with the host country to improve the mission's staffing, including to potentially resume visa issuance in Moscow, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Her focus will be to provide leadership to the embassy to maintain this bilateral relationship in a period of extraordinarily heightened tensions and to work with the Russian government to improve staffing at the US Embassy platform so that our embassy can perform basic functions, like potentially even visa issuance," Price said during a Foreign Press Center briefing on Friday.

Price attributed the mission's "inability" to provide visa services in Russia to Moscow making it illegal for the US embassy in April 2021 to employ both Russian and third-country nationals ” many of whom worked in the mission's consular section.

On Tuesday, Price said that Ambassador Tracy would begin her work in Moscow in the coming days.

During her career in the Foreign Service, Tracy has served in a number of US foreign missions, including in Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Between 2014 and 2017, Tracy served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Moscow and received a Distinguished Honor Award for her contribution while in this role.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Moscow Russia Price Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan April Visa 2017 Government

Recent Stories

Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

2 hours ago
 Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by e ..

Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by end of 2022: Arab Monetary Fund

2 hours ago
 Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

2 hours ago
 US services activity shrinks for first time since ..

US services activity shrinks for first time since May 2020

2 hours ago
 UN Has Not Observed Major Fighting Since Putin Cea ..

UN Has Not Observed Major Fighting Since Putin Ceasefire Order - Spokesperson

2 hours ago
 White House Says Has Vehicles to Communicate With ..

White House Says Has Vehicles to Communicate With Congress, Sees No Risks to US ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.