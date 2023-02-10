State Dept. Says at Least 3 Americans Killed in Turkey-Syria Quake

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) At least three Americans have been confirmed dead in the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, but this figure is likely to rise, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Thursday.

"We were in a position to confirm last night that there is an initial tragic tally of three Americans who have been known to have lost their lives in these earthquakes. Unfortunately, given the scale, the magnitude of destruction, and ultimately the death toll, I think we are all under the again somber expectation that that number could rise," Price told a press briefing.

The death toll from Monday's earthquakes in Turkey and neighboring Syria has topped 20,000.